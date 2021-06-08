Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $445.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.61.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $331.61 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

