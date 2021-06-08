Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $193.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

