Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 396 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 286,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 142,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Shares of UNP opened at $222.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

