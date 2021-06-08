Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $276,000 Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $63.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58.

