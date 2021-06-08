Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 53,520 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $197,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 129.6% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 294,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 166,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFT opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $14.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.0775 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

