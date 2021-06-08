Lympo Market Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $403,204.00 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $16.41 million and $403,204.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00239616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00220269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.05 or 0.01224059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,589.35 or 0.99966754 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

