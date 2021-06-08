Macquarie Boosts Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $170.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target lifted by Macquarie from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.71.

Shares of PEGA opened at $123.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $89.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -233.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

