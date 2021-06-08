Madison Asset Management LLC Has $136.41 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,258,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,312 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $136,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.40. 1,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

