Madison Asset Management LLC Has $88.79 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 1.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $88,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE IT traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $230.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.36 and a 52 week high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.