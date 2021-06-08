Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $47,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,525 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,001,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,402,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,095 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,592 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,320. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64.

