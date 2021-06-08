Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 6,223 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 251.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,996,000 after acquiring an additional 779,815 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 50,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

