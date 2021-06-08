Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $63,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 34,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $137.16. 12,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.