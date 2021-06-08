MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas Sells 22,000 Shares

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total value of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,495,613.28.
MAG Silver stock opened at C$27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.97. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$15.34 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.77.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.3175301 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
