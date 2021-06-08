Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,538,838 shares.The stock last traded at $98.61 and had previously closed at $99.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

