MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $278.85 million and $829,786.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00064537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00252405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00228601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.21 or 0.01175067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,098.35 or 0.99991414 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

