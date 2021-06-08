Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,701 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,097,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 159,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 161,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,668 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

