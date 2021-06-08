Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 17,332 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,026 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

