Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 3,138 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.87. 133,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,397,953. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

