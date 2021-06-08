Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,207 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $513.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $245.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.84 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $497.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

