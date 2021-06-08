Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $1 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $190.19 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $115.62 and a 52-week high of $191.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

