Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of MRVL traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

