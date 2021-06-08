Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Craig Hallum

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.39.

MRVL stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

