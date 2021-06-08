Maryland Capital Management Acquires 1,090 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $272.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.