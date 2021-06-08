Maryland Capital Management Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.12% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,989.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 938,860 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,128,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,748,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,418,000.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

