Maryland Capital Management Has $883,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.37. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

