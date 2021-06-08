Maryland Capital Management Purchases 7,196 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 109.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $255,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $198,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

