Maryland Capital Management Sells 6,263 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $241.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

