Maryland Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10,292.4% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.17 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.