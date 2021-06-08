Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

