Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $348,000 Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 19.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $9,185,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

