Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $902.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce $902.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $913.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $886.70 million. Mattel posted sales of $732.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

MAT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 1,621,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.52. Mattel has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mattel by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

