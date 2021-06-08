Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.28 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSE:MDLA traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. 83,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $188,118.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,812,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $72,787.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 874,532 shares in the company, valued at $25,492,607.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

