Meme (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $13.64 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $487.27 or 0.01453031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00498807 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004229 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002678 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

