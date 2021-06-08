MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $2,250.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,787.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,325.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4,274.67 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $840.43 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,467.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

