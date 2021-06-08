Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,473.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,922. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,468.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,319.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

