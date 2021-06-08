Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $77,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 60,898 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,604,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 111,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $69.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,339. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

