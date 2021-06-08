Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 31,843 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,843 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $23,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.25. The stock had a trading volume of 199,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,721. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $320.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.61.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

