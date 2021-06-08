Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

MERC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 193,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,298. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $882.26 million, a PE ratio of -102.85 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.08%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

