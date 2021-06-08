MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $190.25

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $190.25 and last traded at $190.25, with a volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.71.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

