MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.8% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.