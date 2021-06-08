Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Metro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.25 ($10.89).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €11.70 ($13.76) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. The company has a market cap of $34.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. Metro has a 52-week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

