M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.15. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

