MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.11

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.11 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 197863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,294. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

