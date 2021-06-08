Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,040 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $253.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.40. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.