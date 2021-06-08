MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $469.81 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $597.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.25.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.