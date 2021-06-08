Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,958 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $790,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $2,062,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

DIS traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.94. The company had a trading volume of 138,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.61. The company has a market capitalization of $319.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

