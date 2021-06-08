Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $179.87. 859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,392. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $179.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

