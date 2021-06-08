Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. 333,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,712,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $141.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

