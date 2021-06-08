Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $19.73 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.91% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 969.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,874,000 after purchasing an additional 504,355 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 344,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after buying an additional 116,104 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $6,749,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89,592 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.01. 18,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $77.02.

