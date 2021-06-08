Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 26,550 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 98,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.